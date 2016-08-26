Colne Valley Funk and Soul Club Night returns to Marsden

Djs Boy Oliver (right) and Lennie (left) : Ollie Maude and Karl Leonard from the Colne Valley Funk and Soul Club Night

Funk and soul lovers are in for a treat tomorrow night.

For August Bank Holiday Sunday will see the 10th Colne Valley Funk and Soul Club Night at Marsden British Legion.

The last nine have all sold out with people coming from as far away as Liverpool, Grimsby and Newcastle.

In addition to the Motown, northern soul, funk and disco music the organisers have joined forces with the Marsden Loose Women’s fundraising group, donating all proceeds of food sales on the night towards the Marsden Meet & Eat Group, a weekly lunch group for people who live in the village.

The event starts at 8pm and finishes at 2am. The last few tickets are available from 01484 847 570 or https:// www.wegottickets.com/event/363138

Tickets are £7 or £9 on the night.

For more info find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Colnevalleyfunkandsoulclub