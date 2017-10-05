Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of parents and prospective pupils were evacuated from Colne Valley High School after a fire alarm sounded earlier this evening.

Fire engines from Slaithwaite and Huddersfield stations attended the school, which was hosting an open evening, after being called out at around 8.08pm.

The incident turned out to be a false alarm and fire crews left the scene at 8.24pm.

A West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: "The fire alarm had gone off but it was a false alarm. Crews from Slaithwaite and Huddersfield attended. They arrived at 8.17 and left at 8.24."

Hundreds of prospective pupils, and their parents, were at the Linthwaite school for an open evening.