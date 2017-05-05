Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is potential for a ‘policy partnership’ to make the general election fight for the Colne Valley two-way.

Thelma Walker, Labour’s candidate for the constituency, says she is willing to sit down with her Green Party and Liberal Democrat counterparts but says the ball is in their court.

The Examiner reported how the Green Party candidate in Dewsbury said he would consider standing down if the party got something in return from Labour.

Labour nationally have ruled out such alliances.

Mrs Walker said: “We have friends who are Greens and I value their stance and policies, so I’d consider having a policy partnership.

“I think there are areas we are in harmony, such as air pollution, climate change and sustainable housing.

“It is very much my view that we can work closely together.

“As far as national policy is concerned Labour has said it will not negotiate and in my position I can’t influence that at the moment.

“I feel the ball is very much in the court of the Green Party to make their decision. I’d certainly be willing to meet them.”

Asked if Labour can get the numbers to oppose Jason McCartney, Mrs Walker replied: “I’m certainly in this to win.”