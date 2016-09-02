A major revamp at a Huddersfield museum has been badly delayed.

And it means the £719,000 restoration at Colne Valley Museum will be almost a year behind schedule when it eventually reopens.

Volunteers were due to open the doors at the museum in Cliffe Ash, Golcar, in May.

But due to unforeseen problems with its roof, the 1840s period attraction – which had later been due be unveiled on September 10 – will now not fully open until next year.

Museum helpers had wanted to showcase a new, complete weaver’s cottage and exhibition gallery as part of the national Heritage Open Day events this month.

It closed its doors in early May 2015 after being granted the large six figure grant from Heritage Lottery Fund.

See the work below

Volunteer Anne Lord said: “Volunteers are deeply disappointed.

“The building is nearly 200 years old so we had anticipated having to repair the roof.

“But when builders started work they said it had to be more or less restored. That’s why its not finished.

“We’ve managed to keep it in budget because we had a contingency fund.

“Scaffolding has had to be erected so that work can proceed safely and the public will not be allowed on site until the work is complete.

“Our builders have been very helpful and arranged movable scaffolding on the top side of the building so that access was available for people living on Ridings Lane.

“Access via the narrow lanes around Golcar is not easy and we are most grateful to our patient neighbours, who have been very understanding of our difficulties.”

Colne Valley Museum prepares to open its doors again after its £719,000 Heritage Lottery Fund.

Anne hopes that part of the museum, which is made up of four weavers’ cottages, will open to visitors in October.

Some lucky visitors were able to have a look around the ground floor of the museum in May at a one-off open event.

Anne added: “We hope to open the ground and middle floors to visitors at our traditional craft weekend on October 1 and 2 when we will demonstrate crafts such as bread making and spinning.

The new bread kitchen at the Colne Valley Museum. The building is undergoing a £719,000 renovation thanks to a Heritage Lottery Fund grant.

“On the bottom floor we have two kitchens. The one in the end cottage is Mrs Pearson’s period one, which makes up part of the complete weaver’s cottage. Next door is the Victorian kitchen for school use and baking demonstrations.

“Visitors enter by the middle floor, which contains a shop and cafe tea. A new exhibition gallery and period bedroom are also in place there now.

“The top floor, which realistically won’t re-open until next year, has a loom chamber and clog shop.

“At the moment everything is packed up and it will take a lot of time to set out everything.

Artefacts from the museum will appear on tour at Penistone Show on September 10 and at Honley Feast day on September 17.