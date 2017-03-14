Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Colne Valley High School’s headteacher is leaving ... but parents and pupils didn’t know until it was announced by a school he is to lead in Leeds.

Christian Wilcocks, who has been in his current role for two-and-a-half years, will become principal of Leeds West Academy in early summer and a major profile on him appeared on the home page of the academy’s website over a week ago.

But there was nothing on Colne Valley’s website until a somewhat terse letter appeared early this week under a section called Letters Home.

The letter from Lorraine Barker, Executive Principal of the Mirfield Free Grammar and Sixth Form Multi-Academy Trust which is in overall control of Colne Valley, says the vice principal, Judith Franklin, is leaving and wishing her all the very best.

And then it simply states: “Mr Wilcocks has resigned after almost three years as principal to take up a position at Leeds (West) Academy. He is going to join an ex-colleague’s Multi-Academy Trust and he will leave Colne Valley High School after the Spring Bank Holiday.”

She says she is now trying to recruit their successors and hopes to fill the roles by Spring Bank which is at the end of May.

Mr Wilcocks, who joined Colne Valley High School in September 2014, said: “It is an absolute honour and privilege to be joining The White Rose Academies Trust following my appointment as principal at the Leeds West Academy.

“It is indisputable that the academy stands at an extremely exciting point in its development and it is my personal commitment to the students, parents and staff that under my leadership Leeds West Academy will achieve its goal of becoming an outstanding academy within three years.”

In September 2014 Colne Valley High School was converted to a sponsored academy as part of the Mirfield Free Grammar and Sixth Form Multi-Academy Trust.

After a damning Ofsted report in December 2012 it had been placed in special measures, which under Government regulation meant it had to convert to academy status.

As all new academies are inspected in their third year of operation, the high school is due to receive its first Ofsted inspection as an academy this September when Mr Wilcocks will be in his new position.

The news of his departure was also announced via the website of the White Rose Academies Trust, which runs three academies in Leeds.

Andrew Whitaker, Executive Principal of the White Rose Academies Trust, previously worked with Mr Wilcocks when he was deputy headteacher at Todmorden High School for two-and-a-half years.

Prior to that, Mr Wilcocks worked as assistant head at Almondbury High School and studied to become a business studies teacher at the University of Huddersfield.

Mr Wilcocks, who lives in Sowerby Bridge, has two children, Lottie, a teenager who has special needs, and Noel.