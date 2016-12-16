Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Luxury homes and combine harvesters will go side by side at a new village development.

Councillors have allowed a plan to build 46 houses on farmland at Flockton despite concerns about huge agricultural vehicles operating close to the site.

The application by Persimmon Homes was heard for the third time by Kirklees Council’s Heavy Woollen planning sub-committee having been deferred and then refused late last year.

A subsequent appeal was also thrown out after the developer insisted on retaining access for farm vehicles through the new build housing estate.

At the time councillors slammed Persimmon for proposing to allow huge farm machinery on residential streets where children would be playing.

But it was a case of third time lucky for the new homes giant after a slightly modified plan was allowed.

The revised proposal for the homes on fields off Barnsley Road will now feature a separate entrance for farm vehicles, close to the chicane into the village.

Several protesters highlighted the danger of combine harvesters turning right across the chicane into Flockton Hall Farm.

Kirklees highways officials said it was “not ideal” but just about acceptable.

Kirkburton Tory Clr Bill Armer said the road needed altering to make it safe.

Kirkburton parish councillor Jimmy Paxton told the committee that Barnsley Road – a busy route from the M1 to Huddersfield – was basically a “cart track” and could not handle any more traffic.

“How can the farm bring machinery to this new access and get in without causing major problems?” he asked. “It can’t.” he answered.

Fellow parish councillor Lin Holroyd said the biggest farm vehicles may have to drive all the way up to Grange Moor roundabout and back – a three-mile detour – so they could turn left into the property.

Resident John Pitts said it was “diabolical” that developers were going to “spoil the village.”

Another villager, Dave Coates, told the committee over 100 people attended a meeting to object to the proposal.

Mr Coates said he walked along the road every day and the traffic was “horrendous.”

Committee member, Clr Richard Smith, proposed the plan was refused.

He said: “The current road is busy enough and we’re talking about 90 new vehicles.

“To make it even worse we have a second access point where we’re proposing to let farm vehicles turn about 200 times a year.”

But fellow members of the committee said they feared further expensive appeals as the principle of developing the site had already been established by the planning inspectorate.

The plan was approved with a condition to improve the keep clear road markings adjacent to the entrance.

The site will now be developed by Persimmon’s upmarket Charles Church brand.