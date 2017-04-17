Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC Radio 6 Music’s Lauren Laverne will be in Huddersfield this Friday (April 21) ... and the late pop superstar Prince will be at the top of her agenda.

She is bringing her popular mid-morning radio show to Vinyl Tap on John William Street in the town centre to celebrate the upcoming 10th anniversary of Record Store Day which is on Saturday.

Lauren will be playing a host of exclusive Record Store Day releases, live music, interviews and a special Prince inspired all-vinyl Desert Island Disco.

She will be joined in-store by special guests including Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor, spoken word artist Kate Tempest and Huddersfield poet Simon Armitage to celebrate all things vinyl between 10am-1pm.

Alexis will host a live Desert Island Disco in honour of Prince to mark the one year anniversary of his death and Simon Armitage will talk through his connections in the local area and his Record Store Day collaboration with Leeds indie rock group The Wedding Present.

Kate will tell all about being a Record Store Day Ambassador and being in charge of this year’s Brighton Festival. She will also give an exclusive preview of her Record Store Day release which was recorded straight to vinyl at Maida Vale studios.

Lauren also welcomes Leeds band Fold who’ll be live in session. Encompassing funk, jazz, soul and psyche, they’ll be bringing their fusion of music and archive recordings along for a special performance at Vinyl Tap.

The store will still be open to the public and visitors are welcome to watch the show being made, subject to space.

Lauren said: “The 10th anniversary of Record Store Day is going to be a hugely special day and I’m so pleased to be marking the occasion in Huddersfield at one of the most iconic record stores with some of the most talented people in the industry.”

Record Store Day launched in the UK in 2008 and is the one day of the year when over 200 independent record shops all across the UK come together to celebrate their unique culture.

Record Store Day Special vinyl releases are made exclusively for the day and many shops and cities host artist performances and events to mark the occasion. Thousands more shops celebrate the day around the globe in what’s become one of the biggest annual events on the music calendar.