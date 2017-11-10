Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The town’s most famous feline has added a festive string to her bow.

Huddersfield Station’s resident pest controller Felix the cat has brought out a chocolate Advent calendar to count down to Christmas, to go with her already-growing collection of merchandise.

Social media star Felix, who has a staggering 124,000 followers on Facebook, almost broke the internet last year after her 2017 charity calendar sold out in seconds. Such was the demand, the website crashed soon after it went live.

And it seems her popularity has only soared, with the globally-adored mouser bringing out another edition for next year alongside the Advent offering.

Felix, a female cat given a boy’s name by station staff at birth before a vet’s trip revealed otherwise, made the announcement on her Facebook page yesterday (Thursday).

The page has since revealed photos of the calendar, adorned with her face surrounded by twinkling lights and decorations. The team have also put out a cuddly toy and a colouring book in time for the festive season, with all proceeds going to Cash for Kids’ Mission Christmas campaign.

The cause funds other charities across the North focusing on various issues affecting children and young people.

Felix’s calendars will be out on Monday, when the team will post a link for ordering them online.