A film by renowned director Ken Loach will be screened in Huddersfield and the Colne Valley to raise money for charity.

I, Daniel Blake, directed by Loach and which won the Palme d’Or at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, will be shown at venues throughout the area and raise funds for the Welcome Centre, which provides support, food, clothing and household items to people in need.

It’s being shown at Huddersfield’s Methodist Mission, The Red and Green Club in Milnsbridge and at the Electric Theatre Cinema in Marsden.

Community theatre groups Electric Theatre Cinema and Dolly Shot Pop Up Picture House got together with the Milnsbridge club and the Mission to bring the film to town.

Zana Wood, co-director at the Electric Theatre Cinema, said: “Community cinema is on the rise in popularity across the country and it is great that we can keep the Colne Valley on the map and at the forefront of this movement.

“I got the idea at this year’s Cinema For All Conference. There was a lot of talk about championing each other as small independent film societies and I, Daniel Blake seemed the obvious choice of film for a collaborative project.

“We were thrilled when Dolly Shot Pop Up Picture House and The Red and Green Club agreed to join us. Caroline from Dolly Shot, a pop up cinema, had the great idea of screening on the Friday night in Huddersfield Methodist Mission and to raise funds and awareness for the Welcome Centre.

“We are thrilled that all three of us can contribute to such a great cause.”

All three local community cinemas will be screening Loach’s praised film the weekend starting January 6 for three consecutive nights and raising money for the Welcome Centre at the same time.

The weekend will start with the screening at The Mission on Friday, January 6; at the Red and Green Club, Milnsbridge on Saturday January 7; and at Marsden’s Electric Theatre Cinema on Sunday January 8.

The film tells the story of a joiner from Newcastle who, after suffering a heart attack, faces the bureaucracy surrounding people trying to deal with the current welfare system.

The film is a hard-hitting but tender story about one man’s fight for justice and his developing friendship with a single mother who faces similar hardship.

It attracted much debate among politicians. Former Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith referred to the film as unfair.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn offered glowing praise and appeared at the film’s London premiere with the director.

Details for each screening can be found here: