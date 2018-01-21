Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Community groups with ‘bright ideas’ are being offered a £10,000 cash boost.

Grants are being offered to Kirklees based voluntary groups who have new ideas that could help older people be fitter, healthier and more independent.

Or they could be ideas of how young people can help their communities.

It could be anything from setting up a sports or activity group to an idea for a new facility or service.

Ideas can be big or small, but those that have a measurable impact and have the possibility of growing in the future will have the greatest chance of being selected.

The cash is coming from two local organisations - One Community, the Kirklees Community Foundation, and ‘I’m In’, a Kirklees Council-led initiative which encourages volunteering in Kirklees.

Paul Johnson, manager of One Community, said: “We know lots of local voluntary groups have great ideas but often don’t have the funding to get things off the ground.

“That’s why we are so excited about Bright Ideas.

“We’ll take the best ideas and help fund local groups to expand their work.

“We are extremely grateful to the council and our local donors for supporting this initiative in the past.

“Last year we funded several projects, including ‘Conscious Youth’ led by Sophie Simpson and Serena Johnson.

“The group was awarded £10,000 to develop ‘Unified’ - a youth and cultural project in based in Huddersfield.”

For more information call 01484 468397 or visit the website www.one-community.org.uk

The closing date for applications is Thursday, February 15.