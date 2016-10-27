Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A councillor has said she will support the community if they want to restore a neglected historical structure.

The Examiner reported previously how a visitor to Marsden was left disappointed when going in search of the Grade II listed tenterhook posts.

The stone posts – which are marked by a blue plaque – are almost hidden from view.

Colne Valley Tory Clr Donna Bellamy said: “The posts are owned by the mill. The last time the overgrown trees and bushes were cleared it was by a group of volunteers.

“If there are people in the community who want to get together to clean the area up I’ll support them.

“They’re an important piece of Marsden’s history.”

Tenterhook posts were used to stretch and dry washed woollen cloth in textile mills and the term “on tenterhooks” comes from the metal hooks attached to the posts.

Where are Marsden's famous tenterhooks?

Usually the posts were wooden, but the Marsden posts are stone and were listed in July 1985.

They are now hidden among shrubs off Crowther Bruce Mill Road, which links Brougham Road and Warehouse Hill Road.

While Kirklees Council does not own the structures, they did help in the past but they’ve said it’s up to the mill’s owners, John Edward Crowther Ltd, to look after them.

The Examiner has tried to contact the owners without success.

A reader responding to the Examiner’s story revealed there are five monolithic tenter posts, also Grade II listed, in Longwood, saying the fence at the Slip Inn pub’s garden is attached to one of the posts.