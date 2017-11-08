The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tributes have been paid to a ‘jolly’ toddler who died suddenly in Golcar.

Hundreds of messages of condolence have been left on social media following the tragic news a two-year-old boy died at a house on Banks Road this morning (Weds).

Paramedics and police were called at 7.26am to reports of a boy with serious injuires.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Poice are investigating the incident, as is routine in any sudden death, but have confirmed they believe the boy’s death is not suspicious.

The full nature of the tragedy will become clear in the coming weeks but for now the community’s thoughts are focusing on the tragic loss of a young life.

A neighbour told the Examiner what a happy little boy he was.

She added: “He was jolly. It’s heartbreaking”

Laurie Sutherland-Brown who has lived in the area since 1990 said: “I saw them moving in. The little boy, he was a wee toddler. “The couple seemed happy, they seemed like nice people.”

Another neighbour simply said:“I heard the police arrive this morning. It’s very sad.”

Meanwhile on Facebook Janet Quarmby posted: “Such sad news, heartbreaking in fact, thoughts and strength to his family and friends.”

Jenna Victoria posted: “Rest in peace to this poor little darling. Absolutely heartbreaking.”

Angela Hampshire posted: “Just at the end of my road, Think I’ve seen the little one. My heart goes out to the family. God bless little man x

Kelly-Marie Cartwright posted: Rip little man, Makes me feel so sad for the family and the grief they must be going through.”