Members of Paddock Cricket and Bowling Club have received messages of support on Facebook after violence erupted at a fireworks display.

Club stewardess Maggie Fretwell had warned that the bonfire party might be the last to be staged at the club on West View Rise after a terrifying incident in which youths in balaclavas and armed with hammers and iron bars ran riot at the event on Friday night.

One man was hit with a bottle and another sustained a suspected fractured skull after being struck with a hammer as he tried to calm the situation. He was taken to hospital where he is now being treated.

Police arrested and bailed an 18-year-old man and are seeking a second in connection with the incident.

Maggie said members had been shocked at the level of violence and added: “We opened as usual on Saturday but we were all quite traumatised.

“These were not local lads. A lot of the local lads, who have lived here in Paddock for a long time, were utterly gutted.”

Maggie said she had received lots of support from the community and added: “There has been quite a bit of feedback on Facebook with people saying that we should carry on with our bonfires and not let this stop us.

“We may have one next year after all, but we will make sure we get proper security. I really hope we carry on. Let’s show them we haven’t been beaten.”