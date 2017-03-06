Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of West Yorkshire rail passengers have been caught up in disruption caused by a landslip - and rail bosses have not ruled out another day of problems.

Following a landslip between Sowerby Bridge and Halifax services from Hebden Bridge to Halifax are not running, though trains are able to operate in the opposite direction.

Disruption is expected until the end of today at least. Replacement buses have been laid on.

A Northern railway spokesman said it was too early to say how long the disruption would continue.

The disruption is affecting services travelling from Blackpool North and Manchester Victoria towards Leeds and York.

Passengers between Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd and Sowerby Bridge are advised to change at Brighouse for a connecting service into Bradford Interchange.