The director of a Huddersfield property letting agency has pledged to make amends after being named and shamed by an industry watchdog.

The Property Ombudsman (TPO) expelled Miaisa Ltd, which traded as Gallery@HD1, for a minimum of two years after ruling that it failed to co-operate with an investigation into money owed to landlords and tenants.

Miaisa Ltd lost its lettings redress membership and without it cannot legally trade as a letting agent.

TPO said it launched the investigation following a complaint that the company, headed by director Dennis Goodridge, owed landlords £2,312 in rent and £975 in deposits. TPO said the company also failed to pay an award made of £300.

Gallery@HD1 director Dennis Goodridge

The landlords had complained to Gallery about outstanding rent due to them on two properties. Following several attempts at communication with the agency and getting no explanation as to why the rent was still outstanding, the complainants submitted their case to The Property Ombudsman for independent review.

They provided emails showing their efforts to contact Gallery, to which they received a response on very few occasions. TPO said the complainants experienced further difficulties in trying to get tenants’ deposits held by Gallery transferred to a new agent. That agent chased Gallery on a number of occasions, said TPO, only to receive cheques which failed to clear.

The case was referred to TPO’s disciplinary and standards committee at a time when the company was in a voluntary arrangement with its creditors. The company went into voluntary liquidation in March this year with an estimated deficit of nearly £200,000.

TPO said it was almost 10 months after the ombudsman’s decision before Mr Goodridge indicated he might pay the money owed, but not straight away.

Mr Goodridge is now director of a new property company, also named Gallery@HD1, with offices at John William Street in Huddersfield.

TPO said the new company had wrongly stated on its website and on Rightmove that it was a member of TPO.

Gerry Fitzjohn, chairman of the The Property Ombudsman board

Landlords who lease their property with an agent not registered with TPO are not entitled to have their dispute reviewed by the Property Ombudsman. Nor are any tenants renting through an unregistered agent.

In a statement. Mr Goodridge said: “In the first instance, we recognise the outcome of the investigation and the direct return of outstanding monies to the Ombudsmen has been put in place. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. We are taking all the necessary steps to ensure that this does not happen again.”

He said: “We are committed to paying all customers what they are owed and continue to do so. If any customers, past or present have any queries they would like to discuss, we are here to help.” Mr Goodridge added: “We have corresponded with the Ombudsman to repay all monies within 28 days.”

He said the new company had removed all the TPO signs.

Mr Goodridge said the new Gallery@HD1 was a member of the Property Redress Scheme (PRS) and fully adhered to its rules. The PRS is an authorised scheme to settle and resolve complaints made by consumers against its members.

Mr Goodridge said no customers lost money as a result of the previous company’s liquidation as most of the debts related to money he had put into the business and money owed to HM Revenue & Customs.

Gerry Fitzjohn, chairman of the TPO board, said: “As part of TPO’s role to provide better consumer protection, we feel it is important to raise awareness to cases such as these, especially when a new company has been set up, is still trading and has wrongly been claiming to be a member of TPO.”