The mum and grandmother of a gravely disabled little girl have won more than £40,000 damages after witnessing her traumatic birth.

In an extremely rare case, the women successfully sued the NHS over the harrowing events at the Calderdale Birth Centre in Halifax in 2011.

Mr Justice Gross ruled Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust liable to compensate the girl and her two relatives for their injuries.

Damages for the girl – who cannot be named – have yet to be assessed but are likely to run well into seven figures, given the extent of her disabilities.

Now aged five, she was born “white and lifeless”, London’s High Court heard, with no breath or heartbeat until 10 minutes after delivery.

Her mum told the court she felt like she was “living a nightmare” and kept thinking: “My baby is dead, my baby is dead.”

She was awarded £25,000 for her “nervous shock” and psychiatric injuries.

And the grandmother, who was present throughout the traumatic birth, won £15,750.

“She too was convinced that the child was dead,” said Mr Justice Goss, adding that the events triggered her symptoms of post traumatic stress.

The little girl sustained brain damage due to oxygen starvation during the final stages of labour.

The judge said the birth centre could not be faulted for its ante-natal care of the mother.

But a midwife had failed to pick up on the risk that the baby might become stuck in the womb since she was known to be a big baby.

She should have summoned immediate help from a doctor to speed up the delivery, the judge added.

Amidst chaotic scenes, the midwife had at one point kept a doctor waiting outside the delivery suite, “shouting for him to remain there and not come in.”

“The exclusion of the doctor for about a minute was, in the prevailing emergency circumstances, an unreasonable and inappropriate action,” said the judge.

“I find there was negligence in this child’s delivery by delaying the summoning of help, that was causative of the hypoxia injury...” he concluded.