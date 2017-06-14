The video will start in 8 Cancel

IT’s competition time and we’ve got a limited edition print and five t-shirts with artwork capturing the penalty that put Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.

The print by Art of Football depicts Christopher Schindler’s spot kick against Reading which took the Terriers into the top flight for the first time since 1972.

Luke Cuthbert, from Art of Football, said: “Art of Football create hand crafted designs that look to capture the energy, passion and euphoria that erupts from that one magical kick of a football.

“They only produce a limited number of each design, so your t-shirts or print, like any good piece of art, are exclusive and completely original.”

(Photo: Art of Football)

He added: “Some moments stay with you forever – grab your piece of Huddersfield history.”

For a chance of winning the print or a t-shirt answer the following question:

In the 2017 Championship Play-off Final who was the Huddersfield Town goalkeeper who saved Reading’s last penalty ?

Email your answer to contact@art-of-football.com.

(Photo: Art of Football)

Don’t forget to include your t-shirt size. They are available in adult and children’s sizes.

For more information visit the Art of Football website .