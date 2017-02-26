Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have put out an urgent warning after con artists have been flagging motorists down on Huddersfield streets.

And it bears all the hallmarks of a similar scam in the town just weeks ago.

The warning has gone out from Kirklees Rural Police who cover the Colne Valley, the Holme Valley, Kirkburton and Denby Dale.

They said today: “We’ve had a call about people trying to flag down motorists on Manchester Road, Marsden, near The Olive Branch restaurant. We’ve since had further calls from the Emley area about the same thing.

“These people say they have run out of petrol and need to go home. They don’t have any money but will sell their gold jewellery for petrol money.

“This is a scam. Do not stop for them, do not engage with them, do not give them any money, do not buy anything from them.

“This technique has been used all over the country and has unfortunately left many victims out of pocket.”

In January kind-hearted businessman Gary Tyne from New Mill was scammed in a similar way by a man on Blackmoorfoot Road at Crosland Moor claiming to be desperate to get to Scotland.

He claimed to have run out of fuel, saying he had no cash and his credit cards had been stolen.

The man gave Gary his business card and also took two gold rings off his fingers which he passed to Gary through the window in exchange for money to help him on his way.

Gary said: “That was the clincher, really. These rings looked really expensive and one of them had a diamond so I thought he must be really desperate.”

Gary gave him £20 to help him on his way and also gave him his rings.

He drove past the same spot about 40 minutes later and the man had driven off in his silver grey Renault Clio.

Gary said: “At first I felt quite pleased and when I got back into the office used the email on his business card to email him to say I hoped he had got to Glasgow all right, but then the email bounced back.”

With some more digging Gary discovered the same con artist had used the trick at service stations in Germany and the Czech Republic, that time asking for 100 Euros.

In separate recent incidents a man who claimed to be German offered drivers at Ainley Top what was described as “cheap jewellery” in exchange for petrol money.

An Eastern European man was also reported on the westbound entry slip road at junction 28 at Tingley.

He was flagging down cars claiming his bank card wouldn’t work and he needed £20 for petrol.