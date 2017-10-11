Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Concern is growing for a Mirfield man missing from home.

Roy Castlehouse, aged 80, was reported missing from his home address in Mirfield yesterday.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 7in and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a shirt, tie and navy blue jacket.

West Yorkshire Police officers are concerned for his welfare and urge members of the public to contact them if they have any information as to his whereabouts.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 1664 of 10 October.