Concerns are growing over a 12-year-old Calderdale schoolgirl who has not been seen in over 24 hours.

Izabela Vorosova, 12, was last seen in the Pellon area of Halifax yesterday morning (Wednesday) at around 7.30am.

She has been described as “vulnerable” while her disappearance is said to be “very out of character.”

Izabela is described as a white and around 4ft 11in tall with long brown hair.

She is known to have contacts in both Halifax and Bradford.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police and her family are growing increasingly concerned for Izabela as it is very out of character for her not to be in touch.”

Anyone who has seen or heard from Izabela is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 1922 of April 5.