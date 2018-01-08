Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are worried for the welfare of a man who has been missing for more than a month.

Martin Cawley, 42, was reported missing from his home in Halifax on December 6 after he failed to turn up to an appointment on November 23. There have been no confirmed sightings of him since.

Martin is described as white Irish, 5ft 5ins tall, of thin build, with short, grey hair, blue eyes and a ruddy complexion. He bears a number of tattoos, including ‘Jordan’ on the centre of his neck, a black ink tomb on his left arm, an Irish flag with ‘Ireland’ on his left hand and a love heart scroll with ‘Ellie-Jo’ on his right hand.

He also has connections to Ireland but it believed to still be in the UK.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101.