A man who was shot in Dewsbury is in a ‘stable’ condition in hospital following yesterday’s (Tues) attack.

The victim, in his 20s, was injured in Ravenshouse Road at around 1.30pm and was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries.

Police confirmed this morning his condition is non-life threatening.

Witnesses told how they saw a black Toyota Yaris at the scene and believed it was a ‘drive-by’ shooting.

They described the victim’s family rushing to help him as he collapsed near a tree and phoned an ambulance for help.

Armed police and the force dogs unit were called in and uniformed officers cordoned off the area to preserve the scene for forensic examination.

The shooting has shocked local residents, many of whom have young families.

A woman resident said: “I was standing by the window and heard this loud noise like a gunshot. I saw a guy collapse on the ground and all his family members and people who had been in the shops walking up to him.”

This morning, detectives were continuing to investigate the incident which came less than 24 hours after a firearm was discharged outside Dewsbury Police Station in Old Westgate after a car struck a barrier.

No-one was injured but two men aged 27 and 17 were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

Anyone with information on either incident should contact West Yorkshire Police on 101.