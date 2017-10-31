Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two separate inspections carried out within months of each other have given Heckmondwike’s Ponderosa zoo a clean bill of health, the Examiner can reveal.

Yet a vet’s report shows there was concern about clinical record-keeping and that veterinary records for the treatment and care of animals was inadequate.

Crucially, it failed to meet government standards.

And following concerns over the number of deaths it was suggested that more animals be subjected to post mortem examinations to ensure staff had a reasonable idea of the cause of death.

Officials had reported that 18 of the largest and most exotic animals died in unexplained circumstances in 2016.

The zoo came under fire two weeks ago after visitors highlighted cramped enclosures and posted videos on social media showing animals exhibiting “distressed” behaviour.

It led to an explosion of criticism from members of the public and prompted the zoo, which is also a rural therapeutic centre, to issue a lengthy rebuttal on its Facebook page.

It has closed today (OCT 30) for renovation and will re-open at Easter.

Vets carried out a Special Inspection of Ponderosa in June 2017 following a request from Kirklees Council. Its aim was to confirm that all conditions applied during a previous inspection in 2015 had been complied with.

It also looked in more detail at single animal exhibits, enclosure security and the site’s stock list.

The group touring the site, off Smithies Lane in Heckmondwike, included a vet, site managers, owner Howard Cook and the council’s environmental health manager. They found there were breaks in two perimeter fences and that a gate had been propped open, which could act as a potential escape route.

Another access point that allowed easy unauthorised access to the zoo was also found propped open.

It was discovered that clinical records for all individually recognisable animals were not being kept and thus did not meet minimum requirements as stipulated by the Secretary of State’s Standards of Modern Zoo Practice (SSSMZP).

It was noted that Ponderosa was maintaining good records for the daily observations of all its animals. However, the veterinary records for the treatment and care of animals was inadequate.

The inspection recorded: “Whilst there are satisfactory records for the quarterly visits by the zoo consultant, the routine visits, and any clinical work carried out by the local attending practice are not recorded. This is despite requests from the zoo managers for records.”

It was suggested that the issue – raised as a specific condition during the Routine Formal Inspection in 2015 – be reworded and reapplied. It was recommended that Ponderosa be given six months to improve its recording of animals’ veterinary treatment and a year to maintain its boundary fence.

A spot-check carried out on October 20 by a Kirklees Council officer recorded standards at Ponderosa as “very good” and added: “No issues regarding the mistreatment or neglect of animals were seen at the time of the visit. No further action required.”