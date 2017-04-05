Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four years after work first started on Birkby’s famous Teapot chapel, now a flourishing mosque, the end is finally in sight.

Sharafat Ali, trustee of Markazi Jamia Mosque Riza and Islamic Centre, said he was delighted work on renovating the former chapel, located at Halifax Old Road, was almost complete.

He said: “The chapel was built in 1876 and we bought it 100 years later in 1976 and it is very well used by the local community seven days a week.

“We have carried out the work in several phases and it has cost us £700,000, all of which was raised from our members.

“We have managed to use the building which can accommodate 1,000 people during the construction period. When it’s finished at the end of May there will be domes, minarets, concrete stairs, new heating and new floors. We will hold a small celebration.

”The only times we have struggled to use the building while the work has been going has been during Friday prayers.”

Jack Brook, of Golcar-based Create and Construct Contractors, which carried out the final phase of the work from November, said work had gone well though the weather “had not been kind.”

The chapel’s name derives from the ornamental urn perched on the gable which is set to get a polish.