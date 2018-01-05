Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Consultants hired to transform Dewsbury’s tired market into a world-class attraction will be paid £40,000 for three months of gathering knowledge on the site and what it offers, the Examiner can reveal.

Market Place (Europe) Ltd, based in Ashton-Under-Lyne, submitted the successful tender for the project which has been initiated by Kirklees Council.

Their work began on January 1 and will end on March 31. They will quiz traders, customers and the wider Dewsbury community.

They have previously advised on similar redevelopments such as the £2.7m Scarborough Market project.

Market Place have also advised on the redevelopments of Birmingham, Knutsford, Bassetlaw and Stafford markets.

Kirklees Council Leader David Sheard called it “an exciting time for Dewsbury” and that a world-class market would “enhance the vibrancy and vitality of the town.”

Conservative councillor John Taylor, whose portfolio includes the borough’s markets, said he was “very supportive of anything that will revitalise Dewsbury Market.”

He said changing economic conditions and the growth of Leeds as a shopping destination had had an adverse effect on the town centre and, by association, its market.

And he stressed that he was not averse to spending money “if there is going to be a positive outcome,” adding: “If these people bring expertise then sometimes it’s worth investing in that.”

Referring to the renovation of Pioneer House and the potential for thousands of students to flood into the town centre, he said: “For the first time in 20 years there is a co-ordinated effort to make things better.

“Dewsbury is crying out for investment and revitalisation. It needs something that is a destination in the middle of the town centre and that is a different thing to the White Rose Centre and the retail offer of Leeds.

“It’s tempting to try and compete with Leeds, but it’s very different.”

Dewsbury Market was named England’s best open air market in 2007. Three years later it benefited from a £2.7m overhaul that took a year to complete.

Clr Sheard added: “We know the market has declined over the last few years, but it has the ability to deliver more for the town centre and residents and, in supporting our local economy. I believe that this work could result in a world class market which, as part of the wider regeneration activity, will continue to enhance the vibrancy and vitality of the town.”