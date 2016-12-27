Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A contractor has been appointed to carry out the work to build a scooter park in Highburton in memory of tragic schoolboy Isaac Nash.

Isaac, a sports-mad 12-year-old, was swept out to sea during a family holiday in Anglesey in August, 2014.

His devastated family and friends were determined to do something positive and have helped form the Isaac Nash Trust which has raised more than £150,000 to create the skate park at Burton Acres Recreation Ground.

Howard Lewis, Isaac’s grandfather, said: “We had a meeting with Kirklees Council two weeks ago but weren’t able to say anything until the ‘standstill period’ had passed.

“This has now passed without any complaints from any of the other contractors.

“I can confirm that Canvas have been chosen to create the wheel park."

Howard added: “We will progress in the New Year with a meeting with the contractor and start working on the designs to make sure they suit the user group’s needs, bearing in mind the conditions of the planning permission.

“Once that has been done we’ll then have a public meeting to make sure everyone knows what they’re getting, and what it will look like.

“Once that’s been done we’ll get it signed off by the planning department.

“Then, finally, once that has been done, the contractor can make a start on the ground.”