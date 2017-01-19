Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A controversial construction project has been shortlisted for a regional award.

The Butterley Spillway Improvements Works now under way at Marsden is among 20 major schemes across Yorkshire to be shortlisted in the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) annual Yorkshire and Humber Awards.

The £5m scheme by Yorkshire Water to renovate the Grade II spillway – which was built between 1891 and 1906 – went ahead despite a three-year battle to protect its appearance by campaign group Save Butterley Spillway (SBS).

The water company applied to carry out the scheme to comply with legal requirements to prevent flooding – but SBS argued that another way could be found to carry out the work without damaging its appearance. The case went to the High Court, which ruled that the project could go ahead.

Also among the finalists for the awards is a scheme to replace corroded metalwork at the valve tower at Digley reservoir above Holmbridge.

The Butterley scheme has been nominated for the Smeaton Award while the Digley project is up for the Sir John Fowler Award.

Prof Tim Broyd, president of the ICE, will present the awards at a gala dinner to be held on Friday, March 3, at the National Railway Museum in York.