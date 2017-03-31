Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillors have delayed the green light for a third school on one Huddersfield road.

Kirklees Council chiefs had already agreed in principle to build a 630-place Beaumont Primary Academy in the grounds of Moor End Academy at Crosland Moor.

The road it is on already hosts Moor End Academy and Oak Primary schools.

The £13.75m primary is a key part of the council’s bid to provide more school spaces in west Huddersfield.

It is already operating from temporary buildings but it is hoped to open the doors of the permanent building for September 2018 with it evolving into a full primary by 2022.

But a bid to get building going was scuppered after councillors on the Strategic Planning Committee agreed they needed more details about traffic issues and potential noise from a sports pitch – which will be opened to the public.

Protesters from Dryclough Woodside Area Residents Group (DWARG) attended to object to the amount of extra cars.

Spokesman for DWARG, Chas Ball, said the school was in the “wrong place” and so two-out-of-three children would live out of area and so not be able to walk to school.

But principal of Beaumont Primary Academy, Debbie Kelly, claimed their research had found 68% of pupils walked to school and 86% lived in HD4, within half-a-mile of the school.

The plan will be re-considered next month.