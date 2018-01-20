Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people in rented properties in Kirklees are in arrears because of the flaws attached to Universal Credit.

That’s the claim of Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin who highlighted that 720 of the borough’s 869 council tenants who claim Universal Credit - more than 80% - are behind in rent payments.

She described the figure as “staggering”.

The controversial monthly benefit payment system was introduced to Jobcentres in Calderdale in June and in Kirklees in November. It has been criticised for leaving claimants without their benefits for at least six weeks.

The six-in-one benefit payment system, a flagship policy for the Conservative government, replaces Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), Income Support, Housing Benefit, Child Tax Credit, Working Tax Credit and Employment and Support Allowance.

Universal Credit has come under fire from MPs, children’s organisations and the public.

The Children’s Society has previously expressed concern that tens of thousands of children living in poverty in Yorkshire and the Humber are in danger of losing their free school meals under the controversial benefit changes.

However, the government is planning to introduce means testing for free school meals under Universal Credit, which The Children’s Society warns will fail to reach close to 98,000 children in poverty in Yorkshire and the Humber and will create a ‘cliff-edge’ where many families would be better off taking a pay cut.

In Westminster earlier this week Ms Brabin said some of her constituents faced “the very real risk of eviction”, adding that councils will assist such tenants to manage but that private landlords might not. She pointed out that tenants face the further risk of landlords using aggressive tactics to remove people from their properties.

In addition the five-week wait for Universal Credit meant that many private landlords will not accept claimants at all.

Ms Brabin added: “While the Labour Party supports the idea of Universal Credit, sadly, as we have seen in our own constituencies, this government’s wilful determination to roll it out, glitches and all, means that the most vulnerable in the private rented sector are at risk of building up rent arrears to such a point that they are evicted and made homeless – something no child should have to experience.

“Being homeless isn’t about physically on the street, it’s about not having a permanent roof over your head, something all children should be entitled to.”

Kirklees Council did not respond to a request to comment.