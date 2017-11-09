Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A robber jailed for his part in a nasty attack on a shopkeeper was caught armed with a knife he claimed belonged to an Isis supporter.

Lee Haynes, 24, was locked up last month after the attack left the victim so frightened that she was forced to sell it.

Now he has been handed more jail time after Kirklees magistrates heard how police responding to reports of a stabbing in Huddersfield town centre found a knife tucked into his jeans.

He claimed that he was attacked and chased by Isis fanatics and then picked up the weapon after one of them dropped it.

Haynes, of Shearings Cross Gardens in Fartown, had denied possession of a bladed article in public but today changed his plea to guilty.

Magistrates heard that shortly before 11pm on August 27 last year officers on duty in the town were dispatched to John William Street.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “There was a report of a fight taking place and that someone seemed to have been stabbed.

“The officers arrived and found no disturbance or anybody coming forward saying that they were injured.

“However, an unknown male came forward and said that there was a man wearing a red jacket carrying a knife.”

Haynes matched the description and was detained by police who handcuffed him and lifted up his t-shirt after he indicated that he had a knife on him.

The brown handled knife with a five inch blade was tucked into the waistband of his jeans, Mr Wills said.

The officers also found a plastic tub containing bags of cannabis inside his jacket and Haynes pleaded guilty to possession of the Class B drug.

Mr Wills said: “In interview he said he’d been chased by Isis supporters, one of them dropped the knife and he picked it up.”

Haynes said that he then ran into Top News Corner opposite McDonald’s and was followed by his attacker but refused to hand the knife back to him.

Haynes was last month sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for his part in the robbery at J&G Newsagents in Leeds Road.

He entered the store with a younger male who pushed the shopkeeper forcefully in the throat to grab £200 from the till.

The victim said that she decided to sell the shop she had run with her husband for 28 years because she was so upset by her ordeal.

Haynes denied the offence but was found guilty by a jury at Leeds Crown Court.

His solicitor Jonathan Slawinski said of the latest incident: “He was hit by another person and that person dropped this knife.

“He’s then picked up the knife and ran into the newsagents where he was followed by this man who asked for it back.

“He accepts he should have handed it over but he didn’t brandish or use it.”

Magistrates sentenced Haynes, who appeared via a prison video link, to six months in custody and ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife.