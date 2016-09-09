A convicted sex offender who followed a pregnant woman in his car for up to 15 minutes terrifying her has been jailed after a judge described him as a danger to women.

Roy Barton had only been released from prison three days earlier to a hostel in Dewsbury when he saw the woman in Bright Street on August 12.

Mark McKone, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court yesterday Barton was subject to a curfew to remain in the hostel until 9am and had left at 9.07am.

He then saw his heavily pregnant victim as she was walking to work and persisted in driving close to her and watching her.

At one stage he did a U-turn to approach her again and she described him as “smiling and staring intently” at her.

She did not know him and was scared as he continued to follow her for between 10-15 minutes fearing for her safety and that of her unborn child.

Leeds Combined Courts

When she got to work she burst into tears because of the ordeal and the police were notified.

The court heard Barton had previous convictions for harassment and indecent exposure.

In August, 2012 he was jailed for five years for attempting to kidnap a 13-year-old girl, sexual activity in the presence of a child and breaching previous Sexual Offences Prevention Orders.

The court heard while living in Heckmondwike he tried to get the 13-year-old into his car while she was walking home from school in Leeds.

Then in February last year he was jailed for 16 months for a further breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and it was from that sentence he was released this summer.

Michael Miller, representing Barton, said he was able to comply with courses and conform in prison but once released “he is unable to resist temptation of going back to the same behaviour.

"He recognises an immediate custodial sentence will be passed and that it will be lengthy for this offence bearing in mind the persistent nature of his breaches.

"He recognises his problems and has referred himself to mental health services in prison.”

Barton, 35 of Albion Street, Dewsbury admitted breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order by causing his victim to suffer alarm and distress and was jailed for 28 months.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said a custodial sentence was inevitable.

“This offence was within three days of your release,” he said. “It is perfectly obvious you are a danger to women.

“You followed this woman walking to work for 12 to 15 minutes.”