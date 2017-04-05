Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Be careful if you get a police email asking for details about your car – it might be fake.

West Yorkshire Police have warned a scam email claiming to be from them is circulating – and could give criminals access to your computer.

The email states the recipient has committed a road traffic offence and must provide details of your vehicle.

But West Yorkshire Police say the email, and a number of variants of it, are fake and must be ignored.

“This email is fraudulent and if you receive it please delete it immediately and do not do anything else with it, including clicking on any links. It potentially has damaging malware contained within it that could harm your computer and give criminals access to it. It may also ask for your personal information.

West Yorkshire Police would never correspond via email requesting such information.”

Det Chief Insp Vanessa Smith, of the West Yorkshire Cyber Crime Unit and the Regional Cyber Crime Unit, said: “I would urge people to remain vigilant when receiving emails and to have the most up to date security software on their computer.”

If you receive this email you can report it to action fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk .