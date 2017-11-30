Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It has two well-stocked bars, a plush cinema room and could well be the coolest care home around.

Sycamore Park Care Home in Bradley cost just over £4m to build and fit out and even comes with its own hair and beauty salon.

Friends and relatives can visit when they please and the three-storey building is bursting with memorabilia – from Laurel and Hardy figurines to film posters of John Wayne – to make it as dementia-friendly as possible.

There’s even two vintage Silver Cross prams, complete with dolls, which some residents enjoy pushing around.

Outside there is a large south-facing garden with a fountain and a seating area.

The newly-opened 46-bed home on Alandale Road is owned by Darrington Healthcare which has other care homes in Dewsbury, Pontefract and Doncaster, with plans in the pipeline for one in Cleckheaton.

In the downstairs bar, residents can enjoy a coffee or a glass of beer or Prosecco, while the cinema room can double up as a party venue.

Eric Dixon, managing director of Darrington’s, described the home – which offers residential and specialist dementia car – as a lovely place to work as well as live.

He’s taken on 30 staff and is currently looking to fill another 20 posts, mainly carers.

“People want to work in a nice place and they also want training which is something we do not cut back on. We have career paths in our organisation which allows people to move into management. The secret to running a good care home is good management.”

The care home currently has just three residents but has only been open for a few days. By Christmas there will around 20 residents and Mr Dixon is expecting all beds to be taken within about eight months.

Jackie Foxton, the care home’s manager, said the memorabilia dotted around the home was a great talking point.

“We also have landscape photos of Swaledale and of Marsden moorland which we can change to suit people’s tastes. The memorabilia is a great talking point. And residents can enjoy a glass of red wine from our bar.

“In the cinema room, which we call The Club House, we have surround sound and a pull-down screen. We watched War Horse the other night.”

She added: “We also encourage families to come in any time. They can visit in the early evening and help their relative to get settled at bed time.”

The eye-catching items of memorabilia include Ringtons Tea model cars, an old-style Monopoly set, an original red telephone box in the car park and lots of black and white posters spanning the decades.

Steph Kooner, a registered mental health nurse at Sycamore Park, described the overall environment as “magnificent.”

She added: “The memorabilia that we have is crucial in meeting the needs of people in dementia care. The decor and the memorabilia also make it a nice place to work.”

Designed by specialist care home architects Alston Murphy, Sycamore Park was built by Walter Thompson (Contractors) Ltd.

Mr Dixon wouldn’t reveal the fees – which vary depending on the room – but did say that he expected around one third of beds to be taken by private patients and others to be local authority funded.