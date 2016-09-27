Login Register
Is this the world's cheapest car park?

It's not free but Dewsbury's Railway Street car park is one of the cheapest around

Railway Street car park, Dewsbury, charging 5p for the first hour.

Parking charges are the bane of many motorists’ lives.

Having to find change to pay several pounds in fees is enough for many to drive the other way – usually to free shopping centres or to the comfort of their sofa for a spot of internet shopping.

But while parking in Leeds can cost as much as £2.60 an hour, one Kirklees car park is bucking the trend of fleecing motorists’ hard earned cash.

Railway Street pay and display in Dewsbury could claim to be the cheapest in Britain.

The huge parking area, behind Dewsbury Library and Mecca bingo off Dewsbury Ring Road, is just 5p for an hour’s parking or 50p for two hours.

Kirklees’ 5p charge pales into insignificance compared to parking in London’s wealthy Mayfair where parking costs almost 100 times more.

Railway Street car park, Dewsbury, charging 5p for the first hour.

Westminster City Council charges £4.90 per hour to park in some bays on the area’s streets – that is if you can find one free.

A spokesman for Kirklees Council indicated that the low tariff had been decided on by a private land owner and not council officials.

He said: “The council runs the car park on behalf of the land owner via their managing agent. The prices are set to encourage use and turnover on the site.”

Analysis of the borough’s parking facilities shows Dewsbury has some of the cheapest pay and display zones around.

The 39 space Commercial Road car park costs just 20p for an hour.

Railway Street car park, Dewsbury, charging 5p for the first hour.

Nearby Cliffe Street is only 40p for an hour and there are several parking areas that cost 50p for 45 minutes or an hour.

The most expensive parking in West Yorkshire is at the Light in Leeds city centre where two hours costs £6.50 and a day’s stay can cost anything from £13 for six hours to a whopping £20 for 12 hours.

The dearest parking in Huddersfield is the multi-storey Market Hall which can cost £9 for a six hour visit.

