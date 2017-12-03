Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Costa Coffee is opening in Dewsbury.

And the multinational coffee house is already advertising for part time and full time staff for the store.

It's looking for people who will 'display pride in your Costa by confidently delivering the perfect cup of coffee to every customer with a genuine smile'.

Costa Coffee has been tight lipped about the news, and nobody was available when the Examiner contacted their press office today.

But news of the opening is already spreading on social media with people reporting work was taking place on an empty unit in Longcauseway in the town.

(Image: Lesley Swindells)

The news has met with a mainly positive response. Elizabeth Carter posted in Dewsbury Pictures Old and New: "Top news story. If they’re coming Dewsbury must be on the way up."

Bill Chambers said: "If this is true that will make me a happy bunny."

Janice Cartwright said: "I'm suited that Costa is coming to Dewsbury."

Casey Leigh Mortimer said: "I can't wait until it opens, I reckon it'll do well, everyone (a lot of people) love a Costa."

And Craig Jarrett said: "Just what the town needs. I know some people may not be keen on Primark but Dewsbury could do with one of them too, perhaps where Perfect Home was or even better get rid of that tat shop where McDonald's was.

"Say what you want about local business, that ain't gonna revive the town centre or bring the shoppers back."

(Image: South Wales Evening Post)

Others made negative comments about the brand opening in the town - but Ken Senior said: "I reckon it's the re-development of Northgate that is the reason they are coming.

"It's because Kirklees College is moving into Pioneer House and the new purpose-built building next to Lidl.

"Let's hope WH Smiths move too. They would make a killing there and the centre of Dewsbury would be reinstated."

To apply for a job at Costa Coffee Dewsbury, click here.