Huddersfield’s diverse restaurant scene could get its first ‘African’ restaurant in the next few months.
The owners of Rosiyk African food store on Cross Church Street have announced plans to open a restaurant a few doors down the road.
Nigerian-born Roseline N’Wabude said she hoped to bring the recently closed Huddersfield Electronics shop back into use.
The premises at 6 Cross Church Street shut last year with some blaming the nearby bus gates for its dip in trade.
The plan would be her first venture as a restaurateur.
Mrs N’Wabude, moved from Nigeria to Huddersfield in 2005, a year after her husband.
She told the Examiner she had been making authentic dishes to sell in the shop for years but felt the time was right to make a go of becoming a fully fledged restaurant.
No other African restaurants currently exist in town, but Discovery Bay and Turtle Bay – both Caribbean restaurants - offer similar types of food.
Typical African dishes include: Jollof rice – a one pot spicy rice dish popular in west African countries, deep fried plantain – a banana like fruit that is best eaten cooked, and Akara – fritters made from peeled brown beans.