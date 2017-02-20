Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s diverse restaurant scene could get its first ‘African’ restaurant in the next few months.

The owners of Rosiyk African food store on Cross Church Street have announced plans to open a restaurant a few doors down the road.

Nigerian-born Roseline N’Wabude said she hoped to bring the recently closed Huddersfield Electronics shop back into use.

The premises at 6 Cross Church Street shut last year with some blaming the nearby bus gates for its dip in trade.

The plan would be her first venture as a restaurateur.

Mrs N’Wabude, moved from Nigeria to Huddersfield in 2005, a year after her husband.

She told the Examiner she had been making authentic dishes to sell in the shop for years but felt the time was right to make a go of becoming a fully fledged restaurant.

No other African restaurants currently exist in town, but Discovery Bay and Turtle Bay – both Caribbean restaurants - offer similar types of food.

Typical African dishes include: Jollof rice – a one pot spicy rice dish popular in west African countries, deep fried plantain – a banana like fruit that is best eaten cooked, and Akara – fritters made from peeled brown beans.