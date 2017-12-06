Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pet owners have questioned the motives of people who have been dumping cooked chicken in the middle of a road in Almondbury.

Residents on Farfield Road, near Almondbury Junior School, have reported chicken being left in the road four or five times in the past two weeks.

They fear that the perpetrator’s motive is to harm cats.

A cat owner who noticed the dumped chicken said: “We have four cats and they’re quite taken by the meat in the road.

“My neighbour beeped her horn for quite a while a few days ago, but cats aren’t bothered about that when there’s cooked chicken to eat.

“I haven’t managed to catch who’s leaving it in the road, but it’s happened 4/5 times in the last two weeks. I really am quite worried for my cats.”

She said the chicken appeared to dumped between 9am and 10am.

Locals have posted their fears on the Huddersfield Feral and Strays group on Facebook.

One woman said: “Once the cats get used to finding it and eating it then it’s easy to poison the food if that’s their intention. It’s very strange to do it for no reason.”

Another said: “Who dumps meat in a road? Are they passively trying to kill cats/dogs? Can it be reported to police as possible cruelty to animals?”

The incidents in Almondbury have followed several other strange incidents across Huddersfield.

In February raw chicken was found dumped in Beaumont Park. It appeared to have been hidden in grass and leaves just off the main path.

In April last year dog walkers found raw chicken spiked with safety pins on Dryclough recreation ground in Crosland Moor.

And in 2015 the Examiner reported how potentially poisonous food was found dumped at Blackmoorfoot Reservoir, another area popular with dog walkers. Stephen Parr, of Linthwaite, lost seven-year-old terrier Spud after he ate contaminated food.