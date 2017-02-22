Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of the Ritz music venue in Brighouse, which is facing legal action from the London hotel of the same name, fears his business may have to close within days.

Glenn Smith, who has spent over two years building up the business, is taking advice on Thursday from a Yorkshire-based intellectual property rights lawyer but he does not expect anything to come of it.

Glenn has already asked his web provider to remove his company website – www.liveattheritz – in response to a threat of legal action by lawyers acting for the London hotel.

As reported previously, solicitors for the Ritz in London have given the Brighouse venue until February 28 to cease trading under its current name.

Despite a lot of supportive comments, talk of petitions and offers of money to fund a legal fight, Glenn says he has little option but to comply.

He said: “We have had a lot of people ringing up, from all over the world, saying this is bullying tactics. We have had offers of free advice from lawyers.”

On Thursday he is speaking to a lawyer who has offered free initial legal advice – but Glenn is not willing to begin a costly legal battle and has ruled out taking money from well-wishers.

“The lawyer needs to look at the details before he can give a view,” said Glenn.

“But I am not going to take money from anyone for a legal fight,” he said.

Running the business, which has 11 staff, has been a “labour of love” but it had yet to make any money, he added.

He doesn’t expect to be able to keep the Ritz name and this means he has two options – close the doors for good or fund an expensive re-launch.

“It’s a legal battle I can’t win as I don’t have a million pounds to lose. At the moment I don’t think there’s any point bringing (music) acts into the place as we can’t promote it.”

This Saturday looks likely to be the last event at the Brighouse venue under its current name.

Asked about the possibility of a re-launch, he said: “There is always hope. We have to work out if it’s financially viable. We have £20,000 worth of banners and posters that we won’t be able to use and we would need a new website. That is the predicament.”

Glenn said the legal threat had taken an emotional toll.

“We are looking at ways to carry on but it’s difficult to see how we can. It would be a gamble. I have put a lot of money in and I am 61 years old. I might have to walk away and say ‘enough is enough.’

“Staff have put their heart and soul into this place for the last two-and-a-half years. This is not of our own making.”

The London Ritz has not responded to requests for comment.