Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

We could be facing a 'plague of flytipping' in Huddersfield

New tip permit rules set to increase dumping in the countryside, says waste firm

Old fridges and other rubbish dumped in Mirfield

A waste management company has warned of a “plague of fly-tipping” in Kirklees.

National firm BusinessWaste.co.uk claims Kirklees Council’s new tip permit scheme will backfire, costing local taxpayers more than it will save.

Kirklees residents wanting to use council tips must sign up for a permit and log their car registration number.

The move is designed to crack down on trade waste being dumped at household waste sites and keep out people who live outside the district. Kirklees sites no longer accept hardcore rubble or plasterboard.

But BusinessWaste.co.uk says the only result will be a big rise in fly-tipping with any savings likely to be outweighed by clean-up costs.

Kirklees Household Waste Recycling Centre, Emerald St, Hillhouse, Huddersfield.

Company spokesman Mark Hall said the new scheme was “likely to succeed spectacularly, to the point that there will be a plague of fly-tipping in local countryside and industrial estates.”

He added: “People are creatures of habit and know where to find their nearest and most convenient rubbish tip. And, in the past, it didn’t really matter if you crossed a council boundary.

Fly-tipping Marsden Moor
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

“But now it’s local tips for local people and woe betide if you turn up without a permit.”

Mr Hall said while the scheme “looks fine in principle” the reality meant tempers were likely to flare when people were refused entry.

“Queues are crazy long as it is and this will only make things worse,” he said. “And those turned away probably won’t be keen on returning home with a car full of rubbish. Those with a looser set of morals will throw it into a hedge on a country lane.”

Fly-tipping costs local authorities in England around £50 million a year and every incidence of fly-tipping costs several hundred pounds in staff time and equipment costs.

Mr Hall added: “Fly-tippers don’t consider environmental or health impacts of their actions, meaning both countryside and human health could be put at risk.

“With Britain trying to increase recycling rates and stamp down on illegal tipping, these well-meaning permit schemes could actually be a one-way street to disaster.

“We don’t want to be turning people away but levels of bureaucracy will do just that.”

Today's top stories

Body found in Albion Street Send us your First Day at School snaps Rental deposits rising Barry vs Jeremy
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Huddersfield breaking news, M62 traffic and travel - live updates

What's happening in Huddersfield today? Follow our live updates through the day to get the latest breaking news, travel and traffic updates plus much more

Previous Articles

This amazing drone footage shows the scale of the Hunter tip fire aftermath in Lockwood

Footage to be passed to council

Related Tags

Organisations
Kirklees Council
Places
Huddersfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Leeds Crown Court
  1. Huddersfield
    Ex-sex worker Lisa Marie Maguire caught in police drugs 'sting'
  2. West Yorkshire Police
    Man's body found on Albion Street after suspected fall from building
  3. Asda
    Jail for thief who stole £800 worth of DVDs from Asda
  4. Rastrick
    Not even a car crashing into the pub stopped the Sun Inn from opening today
  5. Huddersfield
    We could be facing a 'plague of flytipping' in Huddersfield

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent