For the past month I’ve been sharing intimate details of my life with a fitness tracking device.

It knows my heart rate at any given time; records how many steps I take and even notes how many hours I spend in bed, including how much time I spend tossing and turning (quite a lot, as it turns out).

I have become one of the estimated 120m people worldwide who now own a wearable health and fitness tracker.

It’s a business that is expanding as rapidly as waistlines in the Western world, because advances in digital and smartphone technology mean it’s becoming ever easier to monitor behaviour in a way that just a few decades ago was pure science fiction.

But will my Fitbit – a market leader but by no means the only kind of tracker – help to improve my health and fitness? Or is it just a gimmick for the digital age?

I’d been wearing it for three weeks, making a real effort to walk the designated 10,000 steps a day, when I decided to seek an expert opinion; that of Matt Haines, Senior Lecturer in Health and Wellbeing at Huddersfield University.

A keen runner, mountain-biker and gym enthusiast, he uses a pedometer app on his smartphone, which tracks steps, and says the one thing fitness devices can do most effectively is highlight signs of inactivity, thereby prompting us to do more.

I’ve certainly found this to be true. When I’m in the office all day my Fitbit rarely records more than 4,000 steps in a day. However, on my days off and weekends I’ll easily do 12,000. A recent day of shopping and sightseeing in Manchester, for example, netted 18,000 steps (thereby proving shopping to be a valid form of exercise).

Being new-fangled, I find myself checking the data display both on the device and my smartphone, to which it is linked, on a regular basis. As I write this, after a day sat at my computer, I’ve done precisely 3,131 steps. My Fitbit has sent me several ‘buzzes’ to remind me to get out of my seat and do something. This dismal result makes me vow to get out for a good long walk later in the day. The only good news is that my resting heart rate while at my desk is 62. (Between 60 and 80 is normal).

Matt says, on balance, a device encouraging activity should be a good thing, but admits the technology is still so new it has yet to be scientifically researched. He added: “The research that exists is conflicting, but there is some that says fitness tracking technology has more of an effect on people who have low levels of activity. Even if you don’t manage 10,000 steps a day, but increase your activity levels, then that’s better than nothing.”

Critics of health apps and fitness trackers say much of the software is not based on sound science and their accuracy can be called into question. The 10,000 steps a day, for example, is a somewhat arbitrary figure that dates back to a 1960s study among Japanese men who gained health benefits from walking a distance equivalent to 10,000 steps a day (about five miles).

However, Matt believes it’s a fair figure. He explained: “Walking five miles a day, five or six times a week, uses about 2,500 to 3,000 calories, which is a pound of fat. The accuracy of the devices is getting better so I think that step-wise they can be relied upon. But I’m not sure about the other data they collect.”

While the current Government advice is that we should all be getting 150 minutes of exercise a week – a large section of the population doesn’t achieve this - Matt points to research that shows being generally active in everyday life can be more beneficial than going to a gym class two or three times a week but being mostly sedentary the rest of the time.

“Spreading your activity out is a better strategy, “ he added, “simply because the physiological changes caused by exercise and benefits are short lived.

“There is something called Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis (NEAT) that is considered to be a bigger promoter of health - this is the energy that you burn just walking around, not doing structured exercise. Walking is one of the best exercises that we can do, especially as we age. Walking to work or walking to the shops, building exercise into your daily routine is beneficial. And if a device is flagging up to you that you haven’t done enough steps then that can help. It’s a behaviour change tool.” A tool that Matt thinks could be particularly appealing to younger, tech-savvy, or competitive people.

So, after a month with my Fitbit, could I recommend a fitness tracker?

It’s certainly made me realise the human body is designed to be a great deal more active than most of us generally are and that a sit-down office job is perhaps one of the most damaging to long-term health. Matt says this realisation is important, as many people tend to focus on diets and trying to lose weight rather than getting fitter.

I’ve also discovered that everyday NEAT things like household chores can notch up a substantial number of steps. For instance, an hour of housework and tidying up or gardening nets as many steps as an hour playing tennis. And dog walking, the low-tech way to boost health and fitness, can make a massive difference to the daily step count. As can taking a backpack and walking to the supermarket.

In the end, perhaps it comes down to just walking more, with or without a dog, with or without a fitness tracker (although it’s more fun with both).

According to the NHS Choices website, walking for just 30 minutes a day can confer many health benefits, reducing the risk of everything from heart disease to type 2 diabetes. What’s more it costs nothing (unlike the Fitbit that cost £120) and can be done any time and anywhere.

My Fitbit diary

From February 27 until March 5 my Fitbit recorded that I’d taken 74,034 steps, walked a total of 31 miles and burned, on average, around 1,800 calories a day. On my best day the step count was 17, 266, but on the worst I managed only just over 4,000. Last week I managed more than 24,000 steps on a day of two dog walks and a trek to the shops.