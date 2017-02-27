Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Building work could resume at an abandoned housing site six years after the developer went bust.

McInerney Homes never finished its Heritage site in Mirfield.

The housebuilder went bankrupt in 2011 leaving an estate with 203 homes at Calder View half finished.

Residents who moved into the 65 homes that were completed were left in limbo with roads and paths unfinished and promises of a children’s playground unfulfilled.

Now after a long wait a new firm has bought the site and says it will finish the build as soon as possible.

Sheffield-based Gleeson Homes has asked for the green light to build 99 homes and finish the roads and drainage works.

They have said they will change the layout from the original plan, building less intensively and not constructing any flats.

They are hoping to build 34 two bedroom houses, 59 three bedroom houses and six four bed houses. Properties are a mixture of semi-detached and detached.

Mirfield Tory councillor Martyn Bolt said it was mostly good news for the residents and the area as a whole.

“It’s going to be a great relief for residents to see the site finally finished,” he said.

“This issue has shown the weaknesses in the planning system – if a developer goes bust the residents are left in limbo for years.

“There should be mechanisms in place to make sure promises such as public open spaces and play areas are delivered regardless.

“We’ve had a site where families moved in and the site wasn’t suitable for people with toddlers and young children.

“Also the roads, drainage and lighting have not become the responsibility of the council yet as that only happens when the final home is built.

“So people have been living with rough tracks for the past six years.

“The sooner they can get on with it, the sooner residents will have a happy outcome.”

Gleeson has said if it gets the green light it aims to begin work in late summer or early autumn.

Clr Bolt said it was his understanding the new firm would be looking to tackle the flooding issue at the entrance to the estate.

Water too deep to drive through, regularly pools after heavy rain or if the Calder bursts its banks.

A number of cars have taken a plunge when trying to drive under the railway bridge onto Calder View, becoming marooned in the muddy pools.

A plan to install a pumping station and anti-flood valves is mooted.

Gleeson Homes has been contacted for a comment.