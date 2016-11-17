Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillors have expressed fears that faster train services through Kirklees are set to be shelved.

The electrification of the trans-Pennine line was proposed by the last government as part of its Northern Powerhouse vision.

The £1bn scheme, expected to create six faster trains per hour on the line through Huddersfield and Dewsbury, was then “paused” in early 2015, leading to the Examiner’s ‘Northern Powercut’ campaign, only for it to be revived in September that year.

Now a senior Kirklees councillor has claimed moves to spend £9bn on a 30-minute rail route between Leeds and Manchester – the so called HS3 scheme – could scupper the plan.

Clr Peter McBride said the newly formed authority, Transport for the North (TfN), was working on rival plans behind the scenes without involving Kirklees.

Clr McBride said TfN was also considering alternatives to widening the M62. He revealed a new motorway from the north east to Manchester and another from Sheffield to Manchester could threaten any future cash for upgrading the motorway between Manchester and Leeds.

Clr McBride said he believed HS3 would be at the expense of electrifying the line through Huddersfield.

He said: “If such a line is created it will determine the future growth or decline of both Huddersfield and Dewsbury – it’s that significant. This is the very life blood of Kirklees. The connectivity is the critical factor.

“We should back both road and rail schemes which retain the M62 and trans-Pennine for rail. Anything otherwise will be disastrous for our two main towns.”

Clr Michael Watson said his feeling was that HS3 would happen and asked if Kirklees could do more to influence TfN. He said: “The Huddersfield line will effectively become a suburban commuter line. That is a real concern.”

But Clr McBride said TfN was working in isolation. He added: “If ever there was a case for regional government in the north, this experience gives us it.

“Transport for the North exemplifies the contempt the government has for genuine devolution.

“Believe me, the stakes are high and decisions are being made quickly. In reality we’re not involved at all.”

Clr Andrew Pinnock said he was sceptical that the money would ever get spent, while billions was spent on “stuff in London”.

Clr McBride said the government spent £1,900 per person in London but only £300 in the north.

He added: “We should be screaming and demanding direct devolved regional government so we in Yorkshire could determine our priorities and be properly funded.”

A TfN spokesman said no decision to scrap electrification had been made.