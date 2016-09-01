Login Register
Could this Huddersfield filmmaker be in line for an Oscar?

  • By

University lecturer Iqbal Mohammed's short film is being shown at a qualifying festival in New York

Iqbal Mohammed

A filmmaker from Huddersfield could be in with a chance of an Oscar.

The red carpet may be a simple lights, camera and action away for Iqbal Mohammed, of Marsh, after his short film Three Minute Warning was shortlisted to close a prestigious New York film festival.

Winners at the Urbanworld festival, which is one of the world’s biggest for films of different ethnicities, will qualify for an Oscar nomination.

Iqbal’s humanitarian film on the war in Palestine will be played at a Times Square theatre.

Clip from Iqbal Mohammed's film Three Minute Warning

The short but nail-biting movie details the story of Miriam, a girl growing up in Palestine caring for her disabled mother.

One night, an Israeli “knock-on-roof” bomb is dropped onto their home, allowing them only three minutes to escape before it explodes and destroys everything.

Iqbal, 31, who lectures in pharmacy at the University and works at S T Shaws in Fartown, said he was “elated” by the response to the film.

Iqbal Mohammed directing onset of Three Minute Warning

“I wasn’t allowed to announce the news for a few days due an embargo, it was very difficult to keep a secret!

“The film is extremely relevant right now with all the troubles going on.

“It’s not political though, it’s purely looking at the human aspect of living as a child in a warzone.”

Poster for Iqbal Mohammed's short film Three Minute Warning

The film was also inspired by Iqbal’s best friend Mohammed Zubair, who passed away three years ago.

He was a passionate campaigner against war in Palestine.

The film, which is Iqbal’s third, has so far featured at Cannes, festivals in India, Africa and America, and has been selected to screen at Vancouver Film Festival - the biggest in North America.

Iqbal added: “I’m elated - I’m really proud my team managed to pull this together. Everyone worked very hard and it feels great to be recognised for that.”

