There will be no elections this year as Kirklees councillors get a free pass in 2017.

But in one small part of the borough, voters will go to the polls to elect a new face to an historic position.

The role of Chief Constable of the Graveship of Holme is up for grabs as incumbent chief Arthur Quarmby – who has held the role since the death of his father in 1981 – looks to stand down.

The ancient title gives the power to decide who can dig peat in the five upper Holme Valley townships of Upperthong, Austonley, Holme, Cartworth, Wooldale, Fulstone and Hepworth.

The origins of the Graveship of Holme date back to the days of Edward the Confessor almost 1,000 years ago.

At one time each township had its own constable, but with the development of the modern police force these have disappeared.

However, the chief constable role has survived, being charged with the overview of the whole graveship and the administration of various matters.

Those include overseeing England’s last active turbary – a turf and peat digging area – at Cook’s Study near Holmfirth .

Five peat grounds were allocated under the Inclosure Act of 1834 for the benefit of graveship residents but only one is currently in use.

All residents of the graveship are invited to a public meeting to elect a new chief constable at Holme Sunday School on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m.