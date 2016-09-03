West Yorkshire police have had to take on dozens more staff to deal with a rising number of calls.

The force has recruited 46 new call-handlers to meet demand after receiving more than 1,000 additional 999 calls compared with this time last year.

All new recruits undergo formal and practical training that lasts almost three months with the last few weeks based within a ‘training hub’ where they are supervised by experienced staff but taking live calls.

Tom Donohoe, Head of the Customer Contact Centre, said: “The training for the staff is intensive and very much customer-focused, but our new recruits also have to have a high concentration of accuracy and computer skills.

999 call handlers at Wakefield Customer Contact Centre

“They deal with life or death emergency calls on a daily basis as well as non-emergency and non-police matters.

“They have to be quick, precise and need to know what is happening and where with their aim to protect the public and ensure officers will be attending any given situation as soon as possible.

“In the past month or so we have seen a dramatic increase in the volume of calls coming into the contact centre and we have taken all necessary steps to ensure that every call is dealt with and this includes recruiting new staff.

“It can be an extremely rewarding role as the call handlers help someone literally in their darkest hour, but can also be frustrating as we deal with many calls which are not for the police, including people asking the police for lifts home after a night out after their have spent their taxi fare on a takeaway.”

Police say around 20% of calls the contact centre handles are not police matters and in some days across August they have seen an additional 800 to 1,000 more calls. This is mainly down to alcohol-related calls due to the warm weather, nuisance calls and non-police matters.

On Bank Holiday Monday the contact centre took 3,500 calls with an average queue time for 999 calls at 3 seconds and for 101 calls at 4 seconds.

Mr Donohoe added: “All of our staff are trained to be courteous and professional at all times, even under extreme pressure. We also need to ensure that they a knowledge of police procedures and basic law, Force geography as well as a high level of customer service. I am extremely proud of all our staff. They do a fantastic job, day in and day out to achieve our current customer satisfaction is at 96.9%.”

Many call handlers often go into other roles in the force, including as police officers. The training for call handlers serves as an excellent grounding for staff to pursue roles in frontline policing.

For more information on call-handler roles and other roles go to www.westyorkshire.police.uk/recruitment/police-staff-jobs