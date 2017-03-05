Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The current system of housebuilding in England is failing Yorkshire families by producing high-priced and poor-quality homes, it is claimed.

A report by housing charity Shelter said that the average price of a new build home in the region – £189,950 – is out of reach for almost three-quarters of working families currently renting in the private sector – even with the government’s Help to buy scheme.

As well as being unaffordable, many new build homes were of poor quality, it claimed. According to research by Shelter and YouGov, 51% of new home owners in England have experienced major problems with their properties, including issues with construction, unfinished fittings and faults with utilities.

The report claimed the current system “will never work for ordinary families because it rewards developers and land owners more interested in trading land at high prices than in building homes.”

Instead, the charity has unveiled New Civic Housebuilding, a new model of housebuilding designed to deliver “good-quality, affordable homes with infrastructure that meets the needs of communities.”

The report comes shortly after the government described the housing market as “broken” and was critical of “fat-cat developers” during the launch of its housing White Paper.

Shelter said its new modeal was used to deliver the Georgian new towns of Edinburgh and Bath, the Edwardian garden cities and the post-war New Towns. Under New Civic Housebuilding land is brought into development at lower price with strict conditions attached.

The charity said lower land costs meant that homes could be built more quickly and sold at lower prices, while still returning reasonable profits to developers. As a result, more could be spent on providing roads, schools and infrastructure.

Graeme Brown, Shelter’s interim chief executive, said: “Big developers and land traders are making millions from a rigged system while families struggle with huge renting costs and have to give up on owning a home of their own, which has become nothing more than a pipe dream.

“For decades we’ve relied on this broken system and – despite the sweeteners offered to developers to build the homes we need – it simply hasn’t worked. The current way of building homes has had its day and it has failed the nation.

“The only way to fix our ever-growing housing crisis is for the government to champion a bold new approach which responds to communities to build the genuinely affordable, beautiful homes they want – as we have done as a country in the past.”