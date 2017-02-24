The video will start in 8 Cancel

A kitten is looking for a fur-ever home after having one of her legs amputated.

Dandelion, a black and white domestic shorthair, was found lying injured on the main road in Blackmoorfoot last month.

Since then, the kitty, nicknamed Lion, had her leg amputated.

She had been brought to the vets, who discovered her leg was dislocated and broken in two places.

The vets also said her injury was an old one that healed incorrectly, leaving her unable to use that leg.

A volunteer group called Hudds Feral and Strays, which had been set up on New Year’s Eve, took her in.

The three-legged feline, who is still on prescription food and pain relief, is currently being looked after by foster carer Sally Blayze.

Sally, who lives in Huddersfield, said: “Our lovely little Dandelion is doing really well, she has had her stitches out and her daily pain relief reduced.

“She is very playful and is adapting to life with three legs very well. She is making friends with her foster brother and really encouraging him to come out of his shell.”

The group, which is funded by Vets4Pets and Cats Protection, has rehomed a remarkable 46 cats in under two months and currently has 10 cats in foster homes.

If you are interested in rehoming little Lion, contact the Hudds Feral and Strays group via their rehoming page: www.facebook.com/catsforhomeshuddersfield/

