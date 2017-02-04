Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

ANIMAL rescue organisations say their resources are being stretched to breaking point by growing numbers of unwanted or homeless pets.

Welfare cuts, marital break-ups, even domestic violence, are swelling the workload for groups such as Yorkshire Rose Dog Rescue, which saw an influx of dogs and puppies before Christmas and is now desperate to find fosterers and new owners.

“Newspapers seem to highlight puppies being abandoned after Christmas,” says Sue Tozer, secretary of the West Yorkshire organisation, “but I always say ‘the tree comes out and the dog gets kicked out’. It’s party time and the dog is in the way. Then it’s about six months later when we start seeing the Christmas puppies – when the novelty’s worn off.”

Christmas 2016 saw a litter of five Patterdale terrier/whippet-cross puppies given to Yorkshire Rose the day before Christmas Eve. “The owner said if we didn’t take them he was going to get them euthanised,” said Sue. Fortunately, new homes have been found for all of the puppies.

After 10 years associated with the West Yorkshire charity Sue is all-too familiar with such callousness, but still finds it distressing. “You do lose faith in human nature,” she says. “But you have to remember there are some good people. On the one hand we get dogs taken away from families who have been evicted and the children are screaming and crying for their dog; on the other hand we’ve got people who will dump the dog by the side of the motorway to get rid of it, and hope it gets run over.”

“Social services ring us often. In Kirklees we got a call about someone who had been evicted from their house and had left the dog behind. Last Christmas Eve we got a call from social services that a family had been evicted and they were stood outside the house with two whippets. The families go into emergency accommodation but they can’t take their dogs.”

Yorkshire Rose fosterer Val Gilpin, who cared for one of the abandoned Christmas puppies, says job losses also cause families to give up much-loved pets. “They might have to move from their own home into rented accommodation and can’t take the pets with them,” she said. “We end up going to pick up the dog and come away with gerbils, hamsters, a cat, even a parrot in one case.”

And money is often at the root of why owners abandon pets. As Val explained: “We hear of elderly dogs with health problems who have been tied up and left, probably because the owner didn’t want to pay for their care.”

Not all owners, however, have a home to lose and Yorkshire Rose works with homeless people and their dogs, providing free flea and worming treatments to keep the animals healthy. Sue says many homeless people are good owners and care for their dogs. She cites the case of an alcoholic who delayed rehabilitation treatment because he didn’t want to leave his canine companion.

As with all charities, Yorkshire Rose can only survive by constant fund-raising and the efforts of its fosterers, which are based in Huddersfield, Halifax, Leeds and Bradford. At any one time the charity, which re-homes around 100 animals a year, has up to 10 fosterers. “But we are desperate for more,” says Sue, “because quite often our fosterers end up keeping a dog and then they’re off our fostering register.”

Money raised is used to pay for food and health care as well as vaccination and micro-chipping. Unfortunately, Yorkshire Rose, along with other animal charities, has discovered that the growth of large corporate veterinary practices, which often won’t discount services for charity, has had an effect on their finances. West Yorkshire now has less than a handful of fully independent practices prepared to help charities by offering discounts.

“We are fund-raising constantly,” says Sue, “but it’s very difficult. We go into pet stores, provide free health checks and see people buying all sorts of things for their animals – but they won’t put a pound into our bucket.”

All animal rescue charities would like to see more responsible pet ownership and Yorkshire Rose is no exception. As Sue explains: “People on benefits, for instance, will pay hundreds of pounds for a pedigree and then say they can’t afford to keep it vaccinated or wormed. They will get rid of their dog without a second thought. Dogs are a luxury, not a right, and if you can’t afford them you shouldn’t have them.”

If you’d like to find out more about becoming a fosterer visit the website .

The Fosterer’s Story

Dog fosterer Andrew Pursell, who has scoliosis (curvature of the spine), wants to encourage other disabled people to consider taking on a canine companion.

Now confined to a wheelchair, the 36-year-old from Newsome says the unconditional love and companionship he gets from his own dog Milo, and those that he’s fostered, has helped him fight depression. “You get a lot of everything from dogs,” he adds, “they give you a reason to go out and about. I’ve had my spine rebuilt three times and I’m in a lot of pain. I take a lot of painkillers. I’ve been in some dark places, but having a dog has helped me. He’s such a loving, friendly dog: a brilliant companion.”

Andrew has been a fosterer for the Yorkshire Rose Dog Rescue for around three years and worked for other animal charities before that. He says he’s lost count of the number of animals that have passed through his doors. Milo, a four-year-old Jack Russell cross, was originally given to him for fostering.

“He’d been neglected, he was filthy and underweight,” says Andrew, “some of the dogs we see have lost all trust in humans because they’ve been mistreated. Even if you just foster a dog you’re getting it out of kennels. Kennels cause a huge amount of stress to a dog.”

A dog-lover from childhood, Andrew would like to see other disabled people become fosterers and says that while some breeds of dog require a lot of attention and exercise, others are more than suitable for a disabled or elderly owner. “I think a lot of disabled people believe they couldn’t manage a dog because of the exercise it would need,” he explained, “but there are some dogs that need very little. I take my dogs out with my mobility chair and I have an enclosed back garden. Fostering is perfect for a disabled person because it gives them companionship and allows them to have a trial dog ownership. There are also a lot of lonely elderly people who would benefit from having a companion dog.”

Yorkshire Rose Dog Rescue covers all food and veterinary expenses for fosterers, who face similar home checks to adopters. “We want to see if the dog is going to fit into their home life and if they’ve got time for it,” says Andrew.

Of course, the main aim of the organisation is to re-home dogs and it looks for owners who have time to spare for their pet and are prepared to meet the expense of caring for an animal. Andrew says the cost doesn’t need to be prohibitive: “You can insure a dog for £10 or £12 a month for veterinary expenses, and I buy 15 kg bags of dried dog food for around £13 – it lasts two months or so. In return there is so much reward – you get it back 10-fold.”

Fosterers get ongoing support and advice from the charity.