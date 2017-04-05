The scene of the Edgerton attack as road is close

Could you volunteer to help police monitoring custody cells?

West Yorkshire Police has produced a video to show would-be volunteers how they can help to ensure transparency of those detained by police.

The Independent Custody Visiting Scheme enables members of the community to observe, comment and report on the conditions under which suspects are held at police stations. These arrangements also provide an independent check on the way police officers carry out their duties.

Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson said: “Independent custody visitors perform a very valuable role and it’s appropriate that this important work is carried out independently by volunteers from the local community.”

ICVs volunteers are over the age of 18, from a variety of backgrounds and different communities and must all live or work within West Yorkshire.

Visits are always conducted in pairs, and any issues they raise are dealt with anonymously and are taken up directly with West Yorkshire Police.

Recruitment closes on Sunday, April 23. If you would like to find out more call 01924 294000 or email contact@westyorkshire.pcc.pnn.gov.uk