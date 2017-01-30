Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group bidding to take over Slaithwaite Civic Hall staged an open day for villagers.

The group of seven trustees is applying for an asset transfer to take over the running of the hall from Kirklees Council – and hope to complete the handover in April.

The open day was held to show local people the building at New Street and get involved in supporting the trustees.

Members of Slaithwaite Philharmonic, which used the civic hall for rehearsals, entertained visitors, who toured the building and enjoyed refreshments.

They also found out about the work of Shabang, a theatre group for people with additional needs, which is based at the civic hall temporarily following a fire at its permanent base, The Watershed, at Bridge Street.

Trustee Thelma Walker said: “We have a business plan and we have put in the application for an asset transfer. We have also got an active ‘friends’ group and lots of people are coming forward to help with the process.

“We had people signing up and saying they were willing to help and give their ideas about how they could be involved and how they might use the building.”

The hall is regularly used for zumba sessions and meetings of Weightwatchers, but Thelma said: “We want to encourage more consistent bookings.”